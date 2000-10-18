Equity Movers: BroadVision, IBM, Intel, Micron

BroadVision (BVSN): The maker of Internet commerce software will be included in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index on Monday, Oct. 23, after the close of trading. Shares of BroadVision rose $3.94, or 16.54 percent, to $27.65.

Electronics for Imaging (EFII): The maker of hardware and software for color desktop publishing said it expects fourth-quarter earnings of 6 cents to 12 cents a share, short of the 43-cent consensus estimate of analysts polled by First Call/Thomson Financial. Shares of Electronics for Imaging fell $5.06, or 29.56 percent, to $12.06.

Galileo Technology (GALT) Marvell Technology Group (MRVL): said it agreed to buy the maker of network-equipment chips for about $2.7 billion in stock. Marvell will issue 0.674 shares, for each Galileo share. Shares of Galileo rose $4.50, or 14.63 percent, to $35.25. Shares of Marvell Technology Group fell $23.06, or 28.21 percent, to $58.69.

International Business Machines(IBM): The computer seller will report earnings today. While the company is expected to meet projections of $1.08 per share, analysts will also be watching the IBM's revenue numbers. Shares of IBM rose $1.81, or 1.63 percent, to $112.94.

Intel (INTC): The chipmaker will report earnings today, expected at 38 cents per share, according to lowered consensus estimates from First Call/Thomson Financial. Last month Intel's shares dropped after the company warned that revenue would be lower than expected. Shares of Intel rose 50 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $36.19.

Lycos (LCOS): Telefonica said its Terra Networks Internet unit will swap 2.15 Terra shares for each Lycos share in its $8.5 billion takeover of the U.S. Internet company. Shares of Lycos rose $3.38, or 8.52 percent, to $43.

Micron Technology (MU): The chipmaker was downgraded to "attractive" from "buy" in a report by analyst David Wong at PaineWebber. He cut his price target to $50, from $100. Morgan Stanley Dean Witter cut its rating to "outperform" from "strong buy." Shares of Micron Technology fell $3.50, or 10.39 percent, to $30.19.

Novellus Systems (NVLS): The maker of equipment that builds layers on circuits of semiconductors said it expects fourth-quarter profit of 71 cents a share on revenue of $415 million, better than the 68-cent average estimate of analysts surveyed by First Call. Shares of Novellus fell $3.38, or 9.68 percent, to $31.50.

Sprint (FON): The No. 3 long distance phone company said it earned 47 cents per share, compared to 48 cents per share in the year earlier period. Analysts surveyed by First Call/Thomson Financial estimated the company would earn 46 cents per share. The company had previously been expected to earn 49 cents per share when it said on Sept. 20 that profit would miss estimates. Shares of Sprint fell 56 cents, or 2.36 percent, to $23.25.