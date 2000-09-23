Equity Movers: AMD, Intel, InterWorld, Liberate

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): The maker of computer circuits was downgraded to "market perform" by Deutsche Banc Alex Brown and Chase Hambrecht & Quist after chipmaker Intel warned that third quarter sales will fall short of expectations. Shares of AMD fell $2.94 to $24.63.
Bisys Group (BSYS): The provider of technical services to financial companies said it will split its stock 2-for-1. Shares of Bisys fell $1.13 to $77.13.
Intel (INTC): The chipmaker said third-quarter sales will fall short of estimates, rising only 3 to 5 percent from second quarter revenues. Shares of Intel fell $13.59 to $47.88.
InterWorld (INTW) : The maker of Internet commerce software said it will lose 35 cents to 43 cents a compared to an expected loss of 18 cents. Shares of Interworld fell $5.09 to $4.06.
Liberate Technologies (LBRT) : The maker of interactive TV software beat analyst expectations posting a loss of 9 cents per share, excluding acquisition costs. Analysts expected the company to lose 21 cents per share. Shares of Liberate rose 63 cents to $29.75.
Zomax (ZOMX) : The maker of CD-ROMs for multimedia publishers said in a press release that third-quarter profit will fall short of estimates. Shares of Zomax fell $8.31, or 47.8 percent to $9.06.
1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS): The online flower seller signed a five-year agreement with America Online to be the exclusive marketer of fresh-cut flowers on six AOL sites. Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com rose 19 cents to $4.69.
