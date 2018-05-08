NurPhoto

Equifax is offering a closer look at its massive data breach, which revealed sensitive information on more than half the American population last year.

The company released the details Monday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, following demands from US senators.

The credit-monitoring company, which gathers personal information on people without being required to notify them, has provided some details in the past about the breach, including that 146.6 million Americans were affected and that their Social Security numbers, names, birthdates and addresses were stolen.

Here is the full breakdown from Equifax on how much data was stolen and the categories the information falls under:



Name 146.6 million Birthdate 146.6 million Social Security Number 145.5 million Address 99 million Gender 27.3 million Phone Number 20.3 million Driver's License Number 17.6 million Email Address 1.8 million Credit Card information 209,000 Tax ID 97,500 Driver's License State 27,000



Hackers also stole thousands of photos uploaded to Equifax's servers, which came from passports and driver's licenses. Up to 182,000 people had uploaded images to Equifax's server, the company said.

Here's the breakdown of images stolen:



Driver's License 38,000 Social Security or Taxpayer ID card 12,000 Passport 3,200 Other 3,000



These numbers only detail US residents affected by the breach, even though Equifax noted that some people in the United Kingdom and Canada were also affected.

"Through the company's analysis, Equifax believes it has satisfied applicable requirements to notify consumers and regulators," the company said in its SEC filing.

Equifax didn't respond to a request for comment.

While Equifax's data breach isn't the largest in history -- that record belongs to Yahoo, which had up to 3 billion accounts compromised -- Equifax's hack has much more potential for damage considering the type of data stolen.

