Equifax's data breach by the numbers: The full breakdown

The credit-monitoring giant reveals exactly how much information was exposed in a massive data breach in 2017 that affected more than half of Americans.

Equifax releases details on last year's breach.

Equifax is offering a closer look at its massive data breach, which revealed sensitive information on more than half the American population last year.

The company released the details Monday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, following demands from US senators.

The credit-monitoring company, which gathers personal information on people without being required to notify them, has provided some details in the past about the breach, including that 146.6 million Americans were affected and that their Social Security numbers, names, birthdates and addresses were stolen.

Here is the full breakdown from Equifax on how much data was stolen and the categories the information falls under:

Name

146.6 million

Birthdate

146.6 million

Social Security Number

145.5 million

Address

99 million

Gender

27.3 million

Phone Number

20.3 million

Driver's License Number

17.6 million

Email Address

1.8 million

Credit Card information

209,000

Tax ID

97,500

Driver's License State

27,000


Hackers also stole thousands of photos uploaded to Equifax's servers, which came from passports and driver's licenses. Up to 182,000 people had uploaded images to Equifax's server, the company said. 

Here's the breakdown of images stolen:

Driver's License

38,000

Social Security or Taxpayer ID card

12,000

Passport

3,200

Other

3,000


These numbers only detail US residents affected by the breach, even though Equifax noted that some people in the United Kingdom and Canada were also affected.

"Through the company's analysis, Equifax believes it has satisfied applicable requirements to notify consumers and regulators," the company said in its SEC filing.

Equifax didn't respond to a request for comment. 

While Equifax's data breach isn't the largest in history -- that record belongs to Yahoo, which had up to 3 billion accounts compromised -- Equifax's hack has much more potential for damage considering the type of data stolen. 

