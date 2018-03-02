Equifax finds 2.4 million more users affected by 2017 breach

Add 2.4 million people to the 145.5 million Americans affected by Equifax's breach.

A massive data breach that hit nearly half of the US population affected even more people than originally reported, the credit reporting firm revealed in a statement Thursday morning.

Equifax found an additional 2.4 million Americans whose names and partial driver's license information were stolen, but not included in the original disclosure. The company said it wasn't included originally because their social security numbers were not stolen.

Ian Knighton/CNET

The findings come as the company continues to sift through the damage with investigators to fully understand the scope of a catastrophic hack that lasted months and compromised the personal data of nearly half of the US population.

Equifax says that all affected users will be notified, and emphasizes that these findings are not the result of any new hacks.

"This is not about newly discovered stolen data," said Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr., Interim Chief Executive Officer at Equifax. "It's about sifting through the previously identified stolen data, analyzing other information in our databases that was not taken by the attackers, and making connections that enabled us to identify additional individuals."

The curtain on the reach of Equifax's breach continues to slowly reveal just how badly the company had been hit. When it was originally reported last September, it was only 143.3 million Americans affected. By October, it had gone up to 145.5 million. Now the company announced an additional 2.4 million people it discovered affected by the breach.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, called out the company on February 9 in a letter to its executives, writing that Equifax has issued "incomplete, confusing and contradictory statements," and failed to answer the "precise extent of the breach."

After the company announced the additional Americans affected, Sen. Warren wrote on Twitter that Equifax "can't be trusted."

"Their mistakes allowed the breach to happen, their response has been a failure, and they still can't level with the public," she said.

As new discoveries continue to trickle in from Equifax, it means confusing issues for Americans who don't know if they're affected by the breach. The company already ran into issues when it announced the breach, because its checking system was completely broken.

People had put in fake names and social security numbers and Equifax would tell them they were affected. The tool would also tell people they were safe one day and caught in the breach the next. This announcement adds even more confusion with an additional 2.4 million people affected.

See our guide on how to stay protected if you were affected by the breach.

Updated at 7:54 a.m. PT: To include details on Equifax and its breach.