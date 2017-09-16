Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Two higher-ups at Equifax are leaving the company in the wake of a hack of personal records for up to 143 million people.

Equifax Chief Information Officer Susan Mauldin and Chief Information Officer David Webb "are retiring," the credit reporting firm announced in a press release Friday. "Equifax's internal investigation of this incident is still ongoing and the company continues to work closely with the FBI in its investigation," the statement read.

The data theft, first reported last week, caused outrage among consumer advocates and lawmakers who demanded answers on how the hack happened. On Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission confirmed it had launched an investigation of the incident, and US Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill the same day that would prevent credit rating agencies from charging consumers for credit freezes.

Equifax previously said the company believes hackers infiltrated its systems through a software bug called Apache Struts. A patch for the problem was made available in March, and Equifax has said the hacking attack occurred in May, leading critics to question whether Equifax fixed the software bug in a timely manner.

Equifax hasn't clarified whether it had patched the problem when the data was stolen.

"While Equifax fully understands the intense focus on patching efforts, the company's review of the facts is still ongoing. The company will release additional information when available," the company said in its statement Friday.

