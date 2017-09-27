Getty Images

Equifax CEO Richard Smith is stepping down, effective immediately, after his credit-monitoring agency suffered a massive cyberattack that affected tens of millions of Americans.

We discuss the departure and Equifax's future, as well as some of the steps consumers should consider taking following the breach.

Also on today's podcast, we talk about a potential security issue and a few of the upgrades in MacOS High Sierra.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Time for Equifax to find a new CEO (The 3:59, Ep. 289) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher