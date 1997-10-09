Engines firing up

The crowded field of search engines, which analysts have long said is due for a shakeout, is growing increasingly competitive. The differentiation one company sought by adding, say, free email, is quickly rendered irrelevant as rivals rush to enter the space. NEWS.COM's roundup shows how search engines are attempting to outmaneuver each other by adding new features and signing marketing deals. At the same time, Microsoft seems to think there's room on the Net for one more search player.
|
Yahoo buys Four11 for free email
By Jeff Pelline
update Yahoo says it will buy Four11 for $92 million in stock and begin offering free email to its users.
Inktomi joins with Intel on networks
Rivals battle over new features
Microsoft readies Yukon engine
Yahoo beats Q3 expectations
Users, marketers drawn to free email
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.