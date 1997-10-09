Engines firing up

By Jeff Pelline

update

Yahoo says it will buy Four11 for $92 million in stock and begin offering free email to its users.

Inktomi joins with Intel on networks

By Suzanne Galante

Inktomi, a developer of scalable network applications designed to reduce congestion on the Internet, receives a $2 million cash investment from Intel.

Rivals battle over new features

By Jeff Pelline

update The search engine wars are heating up again, and new features are the weapon of choice.

Microsoft readies Yukon engine

By Janet Kornblum

In two weeks, Microsoft plans to announce the launch of its own search engine, intended to draw clicks from the company's popular home page, sources say.

Yahoo beats Q3 expectations

By Suzanne Galante

Yahoo nets better-than-expected results for the third quarter, the result of increased traffic and a round of e-commerce deals.