Nominations for the 70th Emmy Awards were revealed this summer and tonight we find out who will head home winners. This year, the crown for most nominations by a platform goes to Netflix, which dethroned HBO for the title with 112 (!!) to HBO's 108.

Game of Thrones and Westworld have 22 and 21 nominations, respectively, when you include technical award nominations. Peter Dinklage (who plays Tyrion Lannister) makes history with his supporting actor nom, becoming the most-nominated actor ever in the drama performance category with seven noms total. The Handmaid's Tale follows close behind with 20 nods, after last year's win for Outstanding Drama -- making Hulu the first streaming service to earn an Emmy in that category. In addition, Killing Eve's Sandra Oh is the first woman of Asian descent to earn an Emmy nomination for lead actress in a drama.

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards air Monday at 5 p.m. PT on NBC and here's how you can watch all the festivities. The ceremony will be hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, who co-anchor Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update.

Some cult favorites are missing from the nominee list, such as Better Call Saul, Veep, Master of None and House of Cards. The shows are deemed ineligible due to release dates and the Emmy evaluation period, June 1 to May 31 every year. So you'll just have to hold out hope for next year.

Read on below for the full list of Emmy nominees, and at the bottom are some of the winners announced at the Creative Emmy awards last week.

Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

Game of Thrones

This Is Us

The Crown

The Americans

Stranger Things

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Jesse Plemons (USS Callister episode of Black Mirror)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Letitia Wright (Black Museum episode of Black Mirror)

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Portlandia (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Tracey Ullman's Show (HBO)

At Home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

I Love You, America (Hulu)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Creative Arts Emmy award winners, nominees

Television Movie

Winner: Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)

Flint (Lifetime)

Paterno (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Katt Williams (Atlanta)

Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)

Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)

Wanda Sykes (Black-ish)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)

Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)

Matthew Goode (The Crown)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Viola Davis (Scandal)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid's Tale)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)

Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Structured Reality Program

Winner: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Fixer Upper (HGTV)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

Winner: United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Intervention (A&E)

Naked and Afraid (Discovery Channel)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Host for Reality/Reality Competition Program

Winner: RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race)

W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell)

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway)

Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night)

In addition, Game of Thrones earned statues for sound mixing; production design for a narrative period or fantasy program; fantasy/sci-fi costumes; stunt coordination for a drama series, limited series or movie; original music composition for a series; special visual effects; and prosthetic makeup for a limited series, movie or special.

Westworld earned Emmys for best hairstyling for a single-camera series; best makeup for a single-camera series, and creative achievement in interactive media, where it was nominated alongside experiences from Rick & Morty and Mr. Robot.

Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.

How to watch the Emmys: Start time, livestream and more because the party starts sooner than you think.