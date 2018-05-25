Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Queen Daenerys Targaryen has the kind of dragon-filled adventures on Game of Thrones the rest of us can only dream of.

But luckily for fans of the popular HBO series based on George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy novels, Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke has documented her journey playing Daenerys on the TV series.

Since phones and cameras are off limits on the set, Clarke kept an old-fashioned journal where she wrote about her experiences portraying her complex character.

Clarke also included a few personal behind-the-scenes moments in her handwritten journal, according to a Vanity Fair interview on Wednesday.

The daily journal she kept on set helped her through the process of saying her final goodbyes to the character she made so famous.

Since those strict security rules also made selfies out of the question, Clarke asked set photographer Helen Sloan to snap behind-the-scenes photos to go with her journal.

Clarke hinted in the interview that her personal journal, and the set photos, could be available to the show's fans in the future.

Clarke's fans will have to wait until 2019 to see her again in Game of Thrones, but they can catch her playing Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which hits theaters worldwide May 25. Just don't ask her to do an impression of Chewbacca.