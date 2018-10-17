Ember smart mugs now tell Apple Health your caffeine intake

Starting today, Ember owners can link their smart mugs to the Apple Health app. Using data the device collects, what you drink and how often, Apple Health then estimates your caffeine intake. While this may sound like a stretch, the Ember already senses quite a bit about its (and your) activity. The mug knows when it's empty and when it contains a beverage. Likewise, it reads the temperature of what's inside it, and in turn can regulate it.

The sophisticated gadget, specifically the Ember Travel Mug, can roughly detect how much liquid it holds, too. A series of temperature sensors inside allow it to do so. An Ember representative also confirmed that you enter the size of drinks in the app manually. It then uses these factors to calculate the number of cups you consume over a given period. And since the idea is to drink each type of beverage at a specific, ideal temperature, the Ember should decode exactly what you drink, too.

Theoretically the Apple Health app will sift through this info, then tell you if you've exceeded your daily recommended caffeine intake. The software will then explain what adverse impacts you'll likely experience, in terms of sleep quality and heart rate. Since Apple Health is tightly integrated with the Apple Watch, hopefully the wearable will also confirm these effects (if any).

Additionally, Ember announced that a specific white-hue travel mug model is available for purchase in the US and Canada. Both the Apple website and physical Apple stores will stock this Ember version in white.