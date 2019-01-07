Tesla's first non-US gigafactory is finally taking shape.
The automaker will break ground for its Shanghai gigafactory in a ceremony to be held Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. local time, Reuters reported.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk also tweeted his excitement for the event this morning.
In later updates, he added that he hopes initial construction will be completed this summer, so production for the Model 3 can begin by the end of the year.
Musk also revealed that the Shanghai gigafactory will build "affordable versions" of the Model 3 and Model Y for the greater China region. More expensive versions and other car models will continue to be made in the US.
Discuss: Elon Musk's Tesla ready for 'groundbreaking' Shanghai gigafactory
