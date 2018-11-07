Elon Musk's Tesla just floated past Mars

SpaceX

Up in the vastness of space, a cherry-red Tesla has just floated past the Red Planet.

That's where SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Roadster is at the moment, eight months after its launch on a Falcon Heavy rocket in February. In the Roadster's driver seat is "Starman", a dummy astronaut named after the David Bowie song.

On Nov. 2, SpaceX tweeted the news "Starman" had made its way beyond Mars' orbit.

Starman’s current location. Next stop, the restaurant at the end of the universe. pic.twitter.com/Ty5m8IjJpE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 3, 2018

Shortly after the Roadster's launch, images from its onboard cameras cut out. However, the Roadster can still be followed through the Where is Roadster? website.

Where to next? Probably not a restaurant, as NASA says, but back on its current path -- the Roadster is set to orbit the sun once every 557 days.