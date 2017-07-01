Godot, the first boring machine from Elon Musk's Boring Company, began to dig tunnels beneath the city of Los Angeles, Musk tweeted Wednesday.
Musk, the brains behind SpaceX and Tesla, created the company to drill holes beneath LA to provide another means of transportation and alleviate traffic congestion. In April, the Boring Company released an animated concept video on YouTube to show how the tunnels would work.
Musk's Twitter feed also shows video of the car elevator that was featured in the concept video:
