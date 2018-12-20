Elon Musk Interstellar mashup stars SpaceX rocket, doobie

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, can seem larger than life at times. So it makes perfect sense to insert him into a blockbuster sci-fi movie.

YouTube user Order of Magnitude edited Musk and the recent unplanned water landing of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket into the harrowing docking scene from the 2014 Christopher Nolan movie Interstellar, and it couldn't be more perfect.

Order of Magnitude does a nice job working Musk's face and voice into the scene, which originally showed a stomach-turning spaceship spin maneuver. The video includes footage of Musk from his infamous pot-smoking visit to Joe Rogan's podcast in September.

Interstellar's a dystopian tale where astronauts travel through a wormhole in search of a new home for humanity. It's entertaining just seeing Musk in a spacesuit in place of star Matthew McConaughey, but even better when he drops lines like "There are many, many simulations" and "I'm tripping balls here."

With Musk estimating that he has a 70 percent chance of moving to Mars, it's possible we may see the SpaceX entrepreneur in a spacesuit for real some day. In the meantime, we can enjoy his starring role in Interstellar.