The Boring Company decided to start selling a flamethrower over the weekend, as if Elon Musk needed to look more like a supervillain. His newest company has made $7.5 million in sales after the CEO announced the weapon on social media on Saturday.

The flamethrower has The Boring Company's logo emblazoned on it and sells for $500 (roughly £355 or AU$620). Musk has been regularly tweeting the weapon's sales milestones, first announcing early Monday on Twitter that 7,000 of the 20,000 available flamethrowers were sold, then again that day when it crossed 10,000 orders, and most recently on Tuesday after crossing 15,000.

Musk, who is also the founder of the relatively serious companies Tesla and SpaceX, promoted his fiery new toy with glee in an Instagram video featuring him turning on the flamethrower and then running at the cameraman (please don't do this!).

Accompanying the flamethrower on the website is a branded fire extinguisher, which The Boring Company openly advises is overpriced at $30 (roughly £20 or AU$40). Those who decide to order one should expect to receive the weapon this spring, the site promises.

Musk also posted to Twitter some fantastical (and likely not at all true) elements of the flamethrower, garnering nearly 110,000 likes to his post as of Tuesday.

But wait, there’s more: the flamethrower is sentient, its safe word is “cryptocurrency” and it comes with a free blockchain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2018

The Boring Company was first announced with the purpose of building tunnels underneath cities so cars can bypass heavy traffic. Until that happens, it appears to be making dough first by selling hats and now these flamethrowers.

Musk's fans also have a penchant for strange merchandise ideas: The Elon's Musk Company (not affiliated with its namesake) makes an air freshener called Elon's Musk, which we've tried.

