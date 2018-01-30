Elon Musk's flamethrower makes $3.5 million in sales

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The Boring Company decided to start selling flamethrower weapons over the weekend, and it appears to have become an aspiring supervillain's newest shop. Elon Musk's company has made $3.5 million in sales after the CEO announced the weapon on social media Saturday.

The flamethrower has The Boring Company's logo emblazoned on it and sells for $500 (roughly £355 and AU$620). Musk announced early Monday on Twitter that 7,000 of the 20,000 available flamethrowers have already been ordered, bringing us to $3.5 million using a little multiplication.

Now Playing: Watch this: Elon Musk's flamethrower is a hot seller

Musk, who is also known for leading Tesla and SpaceX, promoted his new fiery toy with glee in an Instagram video featuring him turning on the flamethrower and then running at the cameraman (Please don't do this, EVER!).

And accompanying the flamethrower on the website is a branded fire extinguisher, which The Boring Company openly advises is overpriced at $30 (roughly £20 and AU$40). Those should decide to order one should expect to receive the weapon this spring, notes the store website.

The Boring Company was first announced with the purpose of building tunnels underneath cities that have heavy traffic on roads above ground. Until that happens, it appears to be making dough first by selling hats and now by selling these flamethrowers.

Elon Musk's fans also have a penchant for strange merchandise ideas: The Elon's Musk Company (not affiliated with its namesake) makes an air freshener called Elon's Musk, which we've tried.