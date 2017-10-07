Elon Musk talks with Puerto Rico about Tesla power options

CBS

Can Elon Musk bring power to Puerto Rico?

The island is still left without any working infrastructure after taking a pummeling from Hurricane Maria, raising the question of whether its antiquated power grid could use a full reboot.

Enter Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said on Twitter Thursday that his company's team had brought power to smaller islands using solar tech, and that it could be done in Puerto Rico too. But he noted it was up to the Puerto Rican government, public utilities, commercial stakeholders and its people.

That drew the interest of Puerto Rico Governor Ricard Rossello, who responded, "Let's talk. Do you want to show the world the power and scalability of your #TeslaTechnologies? PR could be that flagship project."

The two said on Twitter they would talk later Friday.