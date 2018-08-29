Elon Musk seems to revive 'pedo' claim against Thai cave rescue diver

Diego Donamaria

Elon Musk seems to have doubled down on his claim that a British rescue diver who helped save a group of boys trapped in a Thai cave is a "pedo guy."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called Vernon Unsworth a "pedo guy" in a July tweet after the driver criticized Musk's proposed submarine rescue plan. Musk's tweet has since been deleted. He also apologized for the comment after facing criticism, including from Tesla investors.

However, Musk appeared to revive the accusation in a Twitter conversation Tuesday after a critic with the handle @yoda, tech publicist Drew Olanoff, mentioned the incident.

You don’t think it’s strange he hasn’t sued me? He was offered free legal services. And you call yourself @yoda … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2018

"You don't think it's strange he hasn't sued me? He was offered free legal services. And you call yourself @yoda … " Musk replied.

Musk then asked Olanoff if he had investigated for himself in two separate tweets, before concluding that he hadn't.

Musk's representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

It's the latest in series of social media dramas for Musk. In early August, he tweeted that that he was "considering" taking Tesla private, which reportedly resulted in a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to determine if his tweet "intentionally misled investors."

He put the notion to bed last Friday, saying that Tesla will stay public. His Instagram also vanished last week.

Musk admitted that he's had a "difficult and painful" year in a revealing The New York Times interview earlier this month.

Now Playing: Watch this: Elon Musk considers privatizing Tesla

Elon Musk's 'pedo guy' tweet fuels polarization problem: Why the Tesla founder is like Nickleback.

SpaceX reveals where the first people it sends to Mars will live: Be warned, it'll be cramped.