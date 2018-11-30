Elon Musk says Tesla tried to license in-car Mario Kart

Nintendo

Elon Musk tried to get Mario Kart playable in Teslas, but Nintendo hit his idea with a blue shell.

The Tesla CEO revealed his company tried to make it happen in a Twitter exchange about playing Steam games in the vehicles -- an idea Musk said "would be cool."

"How about a version of Mario Kart where you can play against random people who are also charging their car at the moment?" asked one person.

We tried. Nintendo won’t license it to us. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2018

"We tried. Nintendo won't license it to us," Musk replied.

The Japanese company has previously been open to working with car companies -- there were licensed Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Mario Kart 8 back in 2014. These are still playable in the Switch version, which you can just buy and play in a Tesla if you really want that Mario Kart-Tesla experience.

Neither Nintendo nor Tesla immediately responded to requests for comment.

Tesla added some classic Atari arcade game Easter eggs that you can play in Teslas while in park mode. But first you'll have to find them.

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced that you'll be able to play Mario Kart on your phone by the end of March 2019.