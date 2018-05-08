Elon Musk says he'll turn trash from tunneling into homes

Elon Musk says his tunnel-digging venture, The Boring Company, will also be going into the brick business.

"The Boring Company will be using dirt from tunnel digging to create bricks for low cost housing," Musk tweeted Monday.

Musk launched The Boring Company in 2016 to alleviate traffic jams with a system of high-speed underground shortcuts.

The latest wrinkle to the company's odd business model -- which has so far raised money by selling hats and flamethrowers -- came in response to a snarky tweet from Cody Johnston. The YouTuber is not impressed with the billionaire's recent bizarre tweetstorm about starting a candy company and Musk's joking that we are living in a real life "Westworld," a reference to the HBO show about rebellious robots.

Making Musk's brick-making plans all the more weird is the fact that he's previously promised to sell off interlocking Lego-like bricks made from the rock waste produced by Boring Company tunnel digging.

I reached out to experts in the brick-making industry about the feasibility of making residential quality bricks from just any dirt found under Los Angeles and will update this post when I hear back.

I say Musk can make whatever kind of bricks he wants from all that tunneling waste, just so long as he doesn't try to use any Boring Company byproducts to make candy.