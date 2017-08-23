Elon Musk reveals SpaceX spacesuit

Suit up, space fans! Elon Musk on Wednesday revealed the first look at the spacesuit to be worn aboard SpaceX missions.

Musk notes that the two-tone white and grey suit has been "tested to double vacuum pressure" and strikes a balance between looks and function. It'll be worn by SpaceX crew when they blast off to the International Space Station and beyond.

First picture of SpaceX spacesuit. More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

SpaceX is a private space exploration company founded by Musk, who also founded Tesla. It's already launched spacecraft to the International Space Station and is planning to send tourists around the moon.