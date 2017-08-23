Suit up, space fans! Elon Musk on Wednesday revealed the first look at the spacesuit to be worn aboard SpaceX missions.
Musk notes that the two-tone white and grey suit has been "tested to double vacuum pressure" and strikes a balance between looks and function. It'll be worn by SpaceX crew when they blast off to the International Space Station and beyond.
SpaceX is a private space exploration company founded by Musk, who also founded Tesla. It's already launched spacecraft to the International Space Station and is planning to send tourists around the moon.
Discuss: Elon Musk reveals SpaceX spacesuit