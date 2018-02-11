See Elon Musk react to the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

We know the world's overall reaction to the epic Falcon Heavy rocket launch on Feb. 6 (the world was pretty thrilled), but SpaceX founder Elon Musk came across as very business-like on his Twitter feed during the event. Now we know he was also pretty thrilled, thanks to National Geographic having a film crew on site to catch his reaction.

National Geographic dropped what amounts to a teaser video on Saturday showing Musk during the countdown and successful launch of the world's most powerful operational rocket, which escorted the entrepreneur's personal Telsa Roadster electric car into space.

Musk looks calm, cool and collected in the adrenaline-pumping moments leading up the launch. You can tell his blood pressure is probably at least a little raised when he announces, "Holy flying f**k, that thing took off."

Musk runs out the door to get a look at the rocket shooting off into the distance. The only thing that would make this video better would be a backing soundtrack with the "Chariots of Fire" theme.

National Geographic captured the exclusive inside view of Musk at the launch in Florida while filming for the second season of its "Mars" series, a show that combines documentary video with scripted segments exploring the human push towards the Red Planet.

"Mars" returns to the National Geographic Channel this fall, when we can expect to see even more behind-the-scenes footage.

While the Falcon Heavy launch was a milestone, SpaceX and Musk are still focused on an eventual Mars mission, which will be deserving of quite a few more joyful expletives if it's successful in the hopefully not-too-distant future.