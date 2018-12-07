Elon Musk pushes back opening of Boring Company's LA tunnel

Joshua Lott/Getty Images

If you were looking forward to taking a ride next week through Elon Musk's tunnel under Los Angeles, you're going to have to wait a bit longer.

Musk, the brains behind SpaceX and Tesla, created The Boring Company to drill holes beneath Los Angeles and provide another means of transportation and alleviate the city's infamous traffic congestion. Last month, he promised that the first tunnel's opening was "on track" for Dec. 10.

But Musk announced Thursday that the opening had been rescheduled for Dec. 18.

"Boring Company product launch on Dec 18," Musk wrote in a tweet. "More than a tunnel opening."

Boring Company product launch on Dec 18. More than a tunnel opening. Will include modded but fully road legal autonomous transport cars & ground to tunnel car elevators. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2018

Delay aside, it's been a rough ride for Musk's plans. In late November, the company said it had abandoned plans to dig a tunnel near the Los Angeles International Airport, beneath the 405 freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard, in response to community objections.

Musk had previously posted a video of a trip through the tunnel, which lies beneath the Hawthorne, California, headquarters of SpaceX.

The loop concept features a large "skate" carrying a vehicle under Los Angeles traffic at speeds of up to 155 mph (250 kph). The Boring Company has a contract to build a loop to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

The reason for the delay wasn't clear. Boring Company representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

