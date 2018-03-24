CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Online

Elon Musk deleted SpaceX and Tesla's Facebook pages

When asked on Twitter if he'd delete the pages, Musk responded "Will do."

gettyimages-930534182.jpg

Elon Musk deleted the SpaceX and Tesla Facebook pages

 Diego Donamaria/Getty

Elon Musk is the latest to jump on the #DeleteFacebook bandwagon.

Friday in response to being asked on Twitter to delete SpaceX's Facebook page, Musk replied "I didn't realize there was one. Will do." He then deleted SpaceX's as well as Tesla's.

The hashtag #DeleteFacebook comes on the heels of the news that data consultancy Cambridge Analytica gained access to millions of Facebook users' data and created various political ads. A US House committee Friday invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about Facebook's policies surrounding user data.

tesla-facebook-page-gone

Tesla has left the building.

 Screenshot by CNET
tesla-fb.png

SpaceX's page is also no longer available.

 CNET

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Article: Was Uber's driverless car crash avoidable? Experts say yes