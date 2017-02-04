  • CNET
  • Tech Culture
  • Elon Musk defends attending Trump's advisory forum on Twitter

Elon Musk defends attending Trump's advisory forum on Twitter

Elon Musk takes to Twitter to explain why he's attending President Trump's advisory forum.

Tech Culture
Up Next Tech companies newest cause celebre? Boycott Breitbart
elonmusk.jpgEnlarge Image

Elon Musk chatting with White House staff and other business leaders before meeting with President Donald Trump on January 23, 2017.

 Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Thursday evening to explain why he's attending President Trump's Advisory Forum on February 3.

Musk's tweet followed shortly after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick left the group. Kalanick had previously said on Twitter: "I'm going to use my position on Pres economic council to stand up for what's right," but ultimately resigned over pressure related to Trump's executive order stopping people from seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

Business leaders from Blackstone, JPMorgan, GM and Disney are also scheduled to attend Trump's executive council meeting. Planned discussion topics include tax and trade, infrastructure and regulatory relief, according to Reuters.

Close
Drag

Related Stories

Up Next: Tech companies newest cause celebre? Boycott Breitbart