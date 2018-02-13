Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Are you waiting anxiously for yours?

Perhaps you're one of the 20,000 people who ordered a Boring Company flamethrower -- or, as it's called in some countries, "not a flamethrower."

Perhaps you currently dream about the object of your first inflammation, wondering if the $500 you paid to Elon Musk's company will be worth the spectacle.

It seems that one person took a different approach to getting one swiftly into his hands. He made it himself.

Under the handle "So I Had This Idea," this intrepid gadgeteeer found himself a STAR XR-5 1508 Airsoft Gun, a bottle mount, a propane extension hose, a propane cylinder and a blow torch.

Take a look what he did with them.

It was all about disassembly and modification.

It was all about reassembly and testing.

I imagine that it was about patience and desire, too.

Why, he even made sure to create a Boring Company logo so that his homemade flamethrower would look as authentic as possible.

Neither this mysterious gadgeteer nor the Boring Company immediately responded to a request for comment.

The video makes the creation seem simpler than I suspect it actually is. Then again, some have speculated that Musk's flamethrower is merely a blowtorch, as he himself has confirmed that it won't emit flames more than 10 feet.

Here, the flamethrower appears to be perfectly functional, if your idea of perfection is to shoot flames out of a gun.

So look, you can apparently make a Boring Company flamethrower at home.

And I wouldn't suggest for even a moment that you should.

