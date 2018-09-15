Elizabeth Tulloch of Grimm to play Lois Lane in CW's Arrowverse

Enlarge Image NBC

Lois Lane has finally arrived to The CW.

Grimm actor Elizabeth Tulloch will play the dedicated Daily Planet reporter in this year's three-night DC Comics crossover, according to a report from TV Guide. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros and CBS, owner of CNET.)

In addition to Grimm, Tulloch's previous credits include Concussion, Portlandia and Quarterlife.

Tulloch has been been a fan of Lois Lane since childhood, she revealed on Twitter and Instagram Friday

On being a Lois Lane fangirl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8JwVD3IaYD — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 14, 2018

"When I started acting, one of my teachers asked me to watch the screen tests for the role of Lois Lane for 1978's Superman," Tulloch wrote. "All of the actresses were terrific, but it was always clear to me why Margot Kidder won the role: she seemed lit from within, full of joie de vivre. Now, at a time when the noble profession of journalism feels under siege, it's a privilege to join the club of actresses who have played the dogged reporter."

The announcement of Superman and Lois Lane coming to the Arrowverse was first happened back in August, but this is the first time fans got the lowdown on Lois' casting.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse," Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said in an earlier statement. "This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters."

The Arrowverse refers to superhero shows that appear on The CW -- mainly The Flash, Supergirl and Arrow.

Superhero shows DC's Legends of Tomorrow or Black Lightning will not be included in the crossover event.

The crossover will also feature actor Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, who will appear in all three episodes. Hoechlin already played Superman as a guest star on Supergirl.

Other casting includes Ruby Rose as Batwoman Kate Kane, an openly lesbian superhero who helps protect Gotham City.

The CW has yet to reveal the storyline of the upcoming superhero crossover.

The Arrowverse crossover begins on The CW on Dec. 9 with The Flash, continuing on Dec. 10 with Arrow, and ending up Dec. 11 with Supergirl.

