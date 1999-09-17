Electronic trading takes off

|
latest developments
|
Boosted by funds from powerful financial and media firms, electronic trading networks are gaining momentum, teaming to make after-hours trading more accessible to investors. The latest developments should allow the networks to better compete against traditional stock exchanges.
|
|
Rivals team to ease after-hours trading
Eight rival electronic trading systems say they will link up to make trading information and orders more accessible to investors outside traditional market hours.
previous coverage
Merrill latest to invest in Archipelago
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.