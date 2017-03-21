Electronic devices banned on US-bound flights

US authorities are in the process of formalizing a new rule that will require passengers traveling to the US from certain countries to check in electronic devices larger than a cellphone.

These devices include laptops, tablets, DVD players, electronic game consoles and cameras.

The new rule is expected to be announced on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security, according to Reuters. It comes as a response to an unspecified terrorism threat, and is said to cover 10 airports in eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

The ban was implemented temporarily, with Royal Jordanian airlines tweeting a statement on Monday, a tweet that was later deleted:

There has been a precedent for airlines being concerned over electronic devices, with the US banning the troubled Samsung Note 7 on all inward and outward-bound flights. In addition, major US airlines have prohibited hoverboards after several reports of overheating batteries.

No American carriers are affected by the new ban on large electronic devices.