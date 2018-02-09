EE launches 4G antennas for rural homes

EE has announced it plans to offer 4G connectivity to households that suffer from slow broadband speeds in rural areas of the United Kingdom.

The telecoms company claims there are more than 580,000 homes across the UK that do not have access to high speed connectivity. Their solution -- a shoebox-sized 4G antenna -- is said to provide internet speeds that are "as fast as fibre."

EE has been trialling the solution in Cumbria, in an area with "dramatic topography". During the test period, EE provided homes accustomed to internet speeds of 1Mbps with speeds of up to 100Mps.

"Fast and reliable internet is just as essential in the countryside as it is in urban areas, but unfortunately it is not currently as widely available." Said Sarah Lee, Head of Policy at the Countryside Alliance. "We welcome this innovative 4G solution from EE and believe it will have a big impact on some of the most remote communities across the UK."

The antennas are available from today and will cost £100 for installation. EE's most expensive package provides 200GB of monthly data for £60 a month.

However, with Netflix TV shows or movies using about 1 GB of data per hour for each stream of standard definition video, and up to 3 GB per hour for each stream of HD video, EE's data allowance probably won't be enough to binge-watch your way through your favourite shows.