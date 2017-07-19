D'oh! Ed Sheeran heads from 'Game of Thrones' to 'Simpsons'

HBO/Fox

Singer Ed Sheeran will head from Westeros to Springfield, shifting from a "Game of Thrones" cameo to an animated appearance on a long-running Fox comedy.

Sheeran's appearance on the Sunday premiere of season 7 of HBO's fantasy series cast him as a Lannister soldier who meets Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). His appearance hasn't been warmly received on social media, with many viewers arguing that the unsubtle cameo of Sheeran singing snaps watchers out of the fictional world. (To be fair, a show that features dragons isn't a historical documentary.)

The move to animated comedy via "The Simpsons" may be a less controversial decision, since the animated show rarely seeks to hide its celebrity cameos.

"This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing," Sheeran wrote Monday on Instagram when sharing his animated image. "Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on."

Entertainment Weekly reports that Sheeran will play Brendan, a -- you guessed it -- musician. According to EW, Sheeran is a big "Simpsons" fan who even has a tattoo of the show's three-eyed fish, Blinky.

The 29th season of "The Simpsons" starts October 1. There's no word yet on when Sheeran's episode will air.