Ed Sheeran's bizarre 'Game of Thrones' cameo hits sour note

If you were watching "Game of Thrones" on Sunday night and aren't up on your red-headed singers, you might have been confused. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) has just slaughtered a room full of Freys, and while riding her horse, she hears the dulcet tones of a melody she doesn't recognize. It's singer Ed Sheeran in the most bizarre cameo in the HBO hit's history.

In almost any other "Game of Thrones" episode, a group of Lannister soldiers sitting in the woods seeing a young woman ride by would almost certainly end in a bloodbath, or at least a desperate chase. That's why it seemed so odd when Arya -- who has more reason to be paranoid of strange Lannister men than about anyone -- dismounted her horse and settled in around the fire with Sheeran and his backup band, companionably noshing on their cooked rabbit.

Let's just say Sheeran's cameo hit a sour note with some.

If Arya kills Ed Sheeran this will be the best Game of Thrones ever — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) July 17, 2017

If Arya doesn't burn Ed Sheeran he'll come back as a white walker and be playing Westeros Glastonbury for thousands of years. #GoTS7 — Zack Jones (@ZackJ0nes) July 17, 2017

Arya Stark: It's a pretty song. I've never heard of it before.

Ed Sheeran: It's on Spotify.#gameofthrones — Shivam Verma (@shivam13verma) July 17, 2017

Since we got Ed Sheeran that means the door is open. I want Kanye in the next episode leading a music troupe at an inn Arya stops at — Bobby (@SullivanBobby) July 17, 2017

Nymeria to Arya next week:



YOU HAD ED SHEERAN IN YOUR HANDS AND YOU LET HIM GO



WTF pic.twitter.com/0mhSuwpMIf — Marc Faletti (@MarcFaletti) July 17, 2017

When Arya’s like “I guess I’ll stop for an Ed Sheeran concert on my way to murder a bunch more people.” #BagofSwords #GameOfThrones — David Figueroa (@davidfig93) July 17, 2017

ed sheeran offering arya rabitt like #GOTs7 pic.twitter.com/Y8P0iMI3r5 — Lindsay Taylor (@Tayasani) July 17, 2017

#GameOfThones writing room:

"Ok we're beyond the books, we have creative control"

"Concept: Ed Sheeran camping in the woods singing a song" — Kyle Ethan (@kesnyder42) July 17, 2017

"Hello it's me, ed sheeran, and i'm here to remind you none of this is real! It's just a tv show haha, I'm ed sheeran" — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) July 17, 2017

Goddamn Ed Sheeran has a new single out in Westeros. #GameOfThrones — Ica (@msjessicagail) July 17, 2017

That Ed Sheeran cameo was on the level of Jimmy Fallon randomly appearing in Band of Brothers for exactly NO reason — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) July 17, 2017

The Ed Sheeran scene was actually an interesting moment/departure that was overshadowed by putting Ed Sheeran in it — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran appearing on game of thrones but not being brutally disemboweled was very disappointing — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 17, 2017

things i cant forgive GoT for, ranked

5. killing margery

4. killing oberon

3. red wedding

2. ramsey rape

1. ed sheeran — select bitch (@caseyjohnston) July 17, 2017

Although some viewers were on Sheeran's A-Team.

Arya just murdered an entire house and then met Ed Sheeran. Truly living out the dreams of every teenage girl.#WinterIsHere #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tvBJBsiivO — Trisha Dulku 🇨🇦 (@TrishaDulku) July 17, 2017

what an unexpected cameo by Ed Sheeran but damn his voice is so good! And Arya Stark woohoo. #GoTS7 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7tXmjLOOsk — Jon Winterfell (@JonWinterfall) July 17, 2017

Arya cleared house Frey and got a free Ed Sheeran concert for her efforts. — #OTAPshow (@TheRealSchitty) July 17, 2017

I SWEAR TO GOD IF ED SHEERAN DIES RN I WILL ACTIVELY ROOT FOR ARYA'S DEMISE — jubjub (@aquafreshXTREME) July 17, 2017

Sheeran himself was pretty proud of his role on the huge HBO hit show.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

