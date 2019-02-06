Echo effect: US smart speaker ownership nearly doubles in a year, survey says

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Smart speaker ownership in the US has jumped from 36 million units in the December 2017 quarter to 66 million units a year later, according to a Tuesday report from market research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. In the September 2018 quarter, Americans owned 53 million units, the report says.

Amazon Echo dominated the industry, holding 70 percent of the installed base. Google Home had 24 percent, followed by Apple HomePod at 6 percent.

"Holiday shoppers helped the smart speaker market take off again," said Josh Lowitz, partner and cofounder of CIRP, in a statement. "Amazon and Google both have broad model lineups, ranging from basic to high-end, with even more variants from Amazon. Apple of course has only its premium-priced HomePod, and likely won't gain significant share until it offers an entry-level product closer to Echo Dot and Home Mini."

Between Jan. 1 and 11, 2019, CIRP surveyed 500 US owners of Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod who owned their devices as of Dec. 31, 2018. The research also found that the number of people with more than one smart speaker increased from 18 percent to 35 percent over the last year.

Last year, around twice the percentage of Amazon Echo users had multiple units, compared to Google Home users. Now, around a third of both Amazon Echo and Google Home users have more than one unit.

"Amazon and Google have succeeded in selling multiple units to a single household," said Mike Levin, partner and cofounder of CIRP, in a statement. "Their strategies appear to include persuading owners to use smart speakers in multiple rooms, which helps create more active usage of the voice platform."