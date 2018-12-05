eBay will make sure those diamonds you're bidding on are real

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Jewelry ain't cheap, so if you're buying some online you wan't to make sure you're getting the real deal.

That's why eBay is expanding its eBay Authenticate program to luxury jewelry. The program uses third-party professionals to confirm that each piece of jewelry is authentic.

Approved eBay listings will be marked with an "Authenticity Verified" label and have a money-back guarantee. You can see all verified listings together on eBay's Authenticated Jewelry and Gemstones page.

eBay also authenticates other luxury goods, including watches and handbags. If you're shopping any of these categories, look for the "Authenticity Verified" indicator.