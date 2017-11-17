Robot restaurants put a new spin on fast casual

When someone says the words "robot restaurant," my first thoughts usually turn to the LED and laser show of the establishment in downtown Tokyo where remote-controlled robots dance with bikini-clad girls in a sensory show that accompanies dinner.

But the reality of robot restaurants is usually much more pedestrian and low-key.

One example of this is Eatsa, the Californian robot restaurant company, that takes orders through iPads and dispenses meals through an automated machine. Until now, it's been using this tech to serve up quinoa bowls to health-food fans in its own-brand restaurants. But the company announced Friday that it's expanding its robotic platform to the fast casual restaurant chain Wow Bao, starting in December.

Eatsa

At Wow Bao you can already order your steamed dumplings or buns via the app or an in-store kiosk, but with Eatsa's tech, you'll now also be able to collect your meal from an LED-lit cubbyhole displaying your name. Text appearing on the front of the cubby, one of a larger array, will let you know when your order is cooking and when you need to double-tap on the box to collect your food.

It's a quick turnaround for Eatsa, which only a couple of weeks ago announced the closure of five out of seven of its own restaurants. The company is now switching focus to providing its automated tech as a platform to other restaurants such as Wow Bao, which Eatsa hopes is the first of several chains it will partner with.

A combination of artificial intelligence, personal screens and robotics -- and perhaps most crucially, the willingness of hungry customers to go without human interaction when ordering -- is coming together just at the right time to make Eatsa possible. It's part of a slow creep of technology that's transforming our experiences of dining out, and even dining in, thanks to advances in delivery tech.

Eatsa as a concept might seem exotic today, but according to Neil Stern, senior partner at retail consulting firm McMillan Doolittle, we can expect to see more of this kind of tech popping up in the future. "Does it make sense to hide assembly of orders and deliver via a cubicle?" he told CNET in an interview. "Maybe not. But Eatsa does present a vision of the future that will be copied or enhanced."

The first Eatsa-equipped Wow Bao will open in the Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago on Dec.1 and using the technology the chain plans to double its number of outlets -- it currently has seven company-owned locations, plus airport, college campus, hotel and stadium franchises -- in 2018.

Wow Bao

"When I first heard about Eatsa opening in San Francisco, I jumped on a plane to come see it," said Wow Bao President Geoff Alexander in a statement. Alexander praised the technology as both entertaining and efficient. "I knew right away that Eatsa would be the perfect technology to incorporate into our future locations."

Do robots belong in the kitchen?

At Eatsa (and soon at Wow Bao) the robotic technology is front and center in the restaurant, serving customers and providing them with an experience to go with their takeout lunch. But in other restaurants, robots are strictly consigned to the kitchen.

At Cafe X and Zume, which like Eatsa are based in San Francisco, robots are deployed to make lattes and pizzas respectively. Californian startup Miso Robotics has built a kitchen assistant robot called Flippy, which from early 2018 is expected to be flipping burgers in CaliBurger restaurants.

Flippy doesn't just have its flipping action on point. It also uses computer vision to track the patties as they grill, turning them out a perfect medium rare (or however a restaurant chooses to cook its burgers) and ensuring they are cooked safely. The robot is built out of parts readily available on the market, including sensors, cameras and robotic arms. The rest of the work is done by AI, which could potentially be trained to perform other kitchen tasks.

"The beauty of the Miso AI software is that Flippy is able to learn the tasks that are most needed, giving it flexibility and adaptability to fit within all kitchens, not just those of fast food restaurants," said David Zito, CEO of Miso Robotics, in an interview.

This might be great for restaurants, but it doesn't sound like such good news for restaurant workers. Unfortunately for any fry chefs out there, restaurant jobs have a high turnover rate -- 76 percent last year, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics -- so owners and managers are looking for alternatives.

Greg Creed, CEO of Yum Brands, which owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, told CNBC earlier this year that he expects to see an increasing number of robots working in human roles by the mid- to late 2020s. But he also offered some reassurance to kitchen staff, adding that "it would be very hard" to fully automate restaurants.

"In terms of ordering using kiosks, mobile ordering -- I think that part of the process will change," he said. "The manufacturing part? I think we're a little further away."

Even Zito, who is pioneering the use of robots in kitchens, believes humans will continue to play an important role as the robot revolution occurs.

"We envision a highly skilled, co-botic future in which robotic kitchen assistants and people work side by side, so customers can enjoy a consistently prepared meal every time," he said. "It's through the combination of AI with robotics, as funneled through the needs and wants of a restaurant's staff, that we envision creating a renaissance in the industry."