EarthLink talks up chat

EarthLink Network will announce Monday that it is adding Internet chat to its home page under a three-year licensing pact with Ichat , which develops Internet chat software.

EarthLink, a national Internet access provider with 140,000 customers, will become, within the next few weeks, the first national ISP to add chat capabilities to its Web site. It also becomes Ichat's largest customer.

Ichat works as a plug-in to Netscape Communications' Navigator 2.0 browser, and allows users to access Internet Relay Chat, making it the first Web-based system for accessing IRC.

Sky Dayton, EarthLink's 25-year-old chairman and founder, said the goal is to improve customers' experiences on the Internet so they will continue to use the access service. "Ichat's revolutionary approach will bring chat from the fringes of the Internet to the mainstream," he said in a prepared statement.

Other recent Ichat licensees include Match.com and Toronto-based The Gay Exchange. Web sites already using Ichat include MetaTools University, Treasure Quest, Harborside, and TheIdea.

