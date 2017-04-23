Earth Day means the world to Twitter, even Groot and Iron Man

For Earth Day on Saturday, many Twitter users wanted to say something festive. However this planet-size topic means that all the memes and jokes didn't exactly fall into one category.

Even saving the Earth can be funny.

You knew there would be political references.

Corporations and celebrities wanted to look engaged without being too controversial.

Even fictional characters weighed in.

But some of the best messages came from NASA along with current and former astronauts, who know what the Earth really looks like from a distance and how fragile it can be.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.