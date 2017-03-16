Eddie Redmayne gets prehistoric in first 'Early Man' trailer

Enlarge Image Aardman

At the dawn of time, before Wallace and Gromit, before Shaun the Sheep, there was... "Early Man".

This is the trailer for the forthcoming neanderthal nonsense from Oscar-winning Aardman animation, the British studio best known for its stop-motion adventures "Chicken Run", "Shaun the Sheep" and "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit". There's no sign of lovable duo Wallace and Gromit this time, but we do meet another threatening bunny...

In "Early Man", Eddie Redmayne voices plucky caveman Dug, who sets out on a hunt with his husky sidekick Hognob. Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall and Richard Ayoade join the tribe for plenty of prehistoric pratfalls.

Directed by Nick Park, the film will be released in January 2018.