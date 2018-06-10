EA at E3 2018: Battlefield 5 goes up against Fortnite, Anthem launch in 2019, and more

EA

Fort-who?

Electronic Arts, the massive video game maker behind hit series like the FIFA soccer games and Titanfall series, is taking on one of the biggest games in the industry: Fortnite.

The company kicked of the E3 video game conference in Los Angeles Saturday by announcing the next installment in its Battlefield war shooting franchise will include a "royale" mode, where big groups of players play together in a Hunger Games-style game where the last player standing wins. The most popular games in this genre, Fortnite and PUBG, have racked up millions of downloads and even become the talk of celebrities and sports stars outside the game industry.

The announcement got whoops from crowd, though it didn't talk about Battlefield's own take on the genre. But that wasn't the only crowd pleaser EA had planned. The company also said it's going to offer a new subscription service called Origin Access Premiere, which will include access to anticipated games like its upcoming action online game Anthem and hit football series Madden. The company also said it's offering a free trial of a new World Cup mode for its popular FIFA soccer game.

And it announced its next big Star Wars game, "Fallen Order," though didn't show any gameplay.

The moves mark EA's biggest efforts yet to move past missteps late last year with the release of Star Wars: Battlefront 2. When the game launched, it included a system that asked players to pay extra money for the chance to randomly receive in-game items that could potentially affect gameplay. This technique, known in the industry as "loot boxes," became a heated topic within the gaming community. When the company responded on Reddit, its statement became the most down-voted item ever on the site.

"Clearly we didn't get it quite right," said Dennis Brännvall, a director for EA's Star Wars Battlefront 2 game, during his stage presentation. "

Now it's trying to win back player's trust and rekindle excitement in its upcoming big new games. To do that, the company made surprise announcements like that Unravel 2, the sequel to its popular fantasy game from 2016, was being made available after the press conference Saturday. It also announced entirely new games like Sea of Solitude, a more artistic game about traveling through a dystopian future where cities have been flooded by rising waters.

Promises of change

EA spent some time during its press conference saying it's learning from mistakes and hoping to do better. We are always trying to learn and listen and strive to be better" EA CEO Andrew Wilson said during the press conference. He promised to "move past the grind" and make players feel like their gameplay is valued

As an example, it promised that for its new Anthem game, the company won't repeat mistakes made for Star Wars Battlefront 2. There won't be loot boxes, for example, and the things players pay extra money for will be cosmetic.

Here's the trailers for each of the games EA announced:

Command and Conquer: Rivals

Unravel 2:

Sea of Solitude:

The new Origin Access Premiere subscription service:

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Sunday, June 10

Monday, June 11

Tuesday, June 12

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) [How to watch the livestream]

First published June 8 at 3:08 p.m. PT.

Updated June 9 at 11:15 a.m. PT, 12:22 p.m.: Updates throughout from the press conference.

