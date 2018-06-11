Watch the first Division 2 footage from E3 2018

CNET Screenshot

The Division 2 was revealed at Microsoft's E3 2018 event Sunday, with a lengthy gameplay showcase that established that the next entry in the franchise will be very familiar to fans of the first.

The interface, loot, multiplayer focus, team chatter and numbers popping from enemies are very reminiscent from the first game, with the biggest change coming from the change in setting. The first Division took place in a snowy recreation of New York City. The Division 2, on the other hand, takes place in a sunny Washington, DC in the shadow of Capitol Hill.

The Division 2 will be available March 15, 2019.

