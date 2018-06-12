E3 2018: From Software just announced a mysterious new game called Déraciné

From Software

You might have been hoping for From Software to be making an appearance at Sony's E3 press conference, but this probably wasn't what you had in mind.

After the show was over, Sony's livestream switched back to its panel of hosts and announced a new From Software game -- jumping straight into a slightly creepy, sepia-toned trailer about... well there's not much information yet.

What we do know is it is a PSVR title and it has a cat. So that's a positive.

The trailer shows a young girl in an empty boarding school, with that distinct From Software hair. There's a motherly voice discussing being a "fairy" and living in a world where "time stands still" -- so not only do we get the hair, but also that uniquely From Software dialogue and exposition.

It's not what I wanted (where's Bloodborne 2 at?) but this will tide me over. I like that From Software isn't resting on its laurels all that much and just continuing to make strange, outside-the-box video games -- and in VR, no less!

According to the YouTube description, the game will be released in 2018.

