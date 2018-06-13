E3 2018: All the must see trailers from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda and more

It's been a huge week for video games. In particular it's been a huge week for video game trailers. There were a lot of them. We've tried to collect all the most interesting ones for your general consumption.
Enjoy!
Sony
Microsoft
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Gears POP!
Tunic
Nintendo
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle: Donkey Kong Adventure
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Daemon X Machina
Overcooked 2
Octopath Traveler
EA
FIFA 19
Sea of Solitude
Unravel Two
Command & Conquer: Rivals
Madden NFL 19
Ubisoft
Transference
Skull & Bones
Trials Rising
E3 2018: Everything you need to know
E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.
E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.
E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.