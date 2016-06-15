E3 2016: Monday's biggest news

The first day of E3 2016 is finally over, which means it's time to recap all the news and trailers that came from today's big press conferences. Below you can find links to our roundups containing all the essential stories and videos.

Microsoft's E3 2016 press conference was packed with news and announcements on its hardware and its biggest games.

Microsoft Announces Project Scorpio Console -- New console will deliver true 4K gaming with 6 teraflops of performance.

Gears of War 4's Co-op Campaign Borrows the Best of Earlier Entries -- Our first look at the story mode shows a return to classic Gears single-player, with cover-shooting and chainsaw kills galore.

Microsoft's E3 2016 presentation is now done and dusted, and despite a bevy of leaks earlier in the week, there were a number of surprises.

Ubisoft's E3 2016 press conference had an assortment of news and announcements on some of its biggest upcoming games coming this year and next.

Ubisoft Announces Open-World Action Sports Game for Console, PC -- A new game called Steep is on the way; here's everything we know about it.

For Honor Single-Player Revealed for First Time at E3 2016 -- Watch Vikings invade a samurai fortress in the latest trailer.

Ubisoft's E3 2016 press conference has just wrapped up

Sony's E3 2016 press conference was packed with news and announcements.

Sony's press conference gave us a plethora of new trailers.