Dyson solves vacuum's greatest riddle: Hair

Every year, countless vacuums fall to the wayside after accumulated hair clogs the rapidly spinning brushes at the base of the appliance and tangles up within its attachments. My significant other and her copious amounts of long hair can spell out at least five minutes of tediously cutting away tangles from the brush after a floor sweep.

Dyson recently unveiled a new attachment -- labeled the "Tangle-free Turbine tool" -- for its expensive line of vacuums that promises to reduce hair entanglements that occur while cleaning. Instead of a horizontal spinning brush, Dyson's $69 accessory uses a vertical axis of movement. The device features two flexible counter-rotating heads with built-in brushes that actually send hair past the spinners and into the vacuum bin.

A video from Dyson highlighting the story behind the tool states that this invention involved more than 50 engineers, 187 prototypes, and four years of research and development to perfect the process.

The results of the brush, which only works with the DC19 onward (excluding DC24 and cordless) could borrow from the motto of a famous baby shampoo: "No more tangles!"