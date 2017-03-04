Dying woman's dating profile for her husband will crush you

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Spencer Platt, Getty Images

"I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony," writes book author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, "but I'm going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days."

Rosenthal is dying of ovarian cancer. She loves her husband. So she decided to write a complete dating profile for him.

For convenience, she didn't post it to all the dating sites she mentioned. Instead, it was published on Friday in The New York Times.

"He is an easy man to fall in love with. I did it in one day," she said.

What follows is a meticulous description of a man who is a wonderful dresser, an brilliant pancake-flipper, an excellent father, a painter and a superb travel companion. He's handsome, too.

There's a lot more, but I'd rather you read it all in Rosenthal's words, garlanded as they are with her deep, agonized love.

Those words have already moved some to go to Twitter and declare how much they were moved.

CNN producer Khushby Shah, for example tweeted: "I'm not crying. You're crying. Read and weep."

New York Times money columnist Ron Lieber offered: "This is the cry of year. Good god, what a loss and what a sendoff for/by @missamykr. Bring tissues."

"Don't mind me, I'm just going to sob in my office for an hour. And hug my husband when I get home. This was lovely," tweeted Julie.

So many trawl dating sites in the hope of finding someone they can even like, never mind love as deeply as Rosenthal clearly loves her Jason.

What Rosenthal's achingly beautiful profile proves is that those who really love you can write a better profile of you than you ever will.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.