DuPont signs on for Ariba e-commerce services

Under the deal, DuPont will install Ariba's business-to-business e-commerce software and use the platform to shift the purchase of a wide variety of services and supplies to the Net, the companies said in a statement. Ariba sells software and systems that enable users to buy and sell everything from office equipment to maintenance supplies and services online.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wilmington, Del.-based DuPont, with revenues of approximately $20 billion, said it expects Ariba's software to help the company help eliminate the paper trail and the cost of buying goods and services. The Ariba system will be integrated with DuPont's back office SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The Ariba B2B e-commerce system will be offered to DuPont's North American and European employees in the first quarter of the year, with plans to expand to other global businesses by year's end, the companies said.

Ariba, which competes against Commerce One, Oracle and FreeMarkets in the emerging business to business e-commerce market, has a deal pending to acquire Net market software provider Tradex. Through the deal, Ariba said it will gain broader expertise in building online marketplaces.

Meanwhile, Ariba competitor Commerce One agreed earlier this month to acquire e-commerce software company Mergent Systems in a stock and cash deal valued at $200 million.