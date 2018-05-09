Duplex, Android P and Assistant: Everything important from Google I/O

Microsoft Build 2018 started yesterday and is still ongoing, but now Google's competing for your future attention with its own annual Google I/O developers conference. Unlike the hardware-centric announcements of last October, I/O focuses mostly on software and how to to get the most out of those devices.
Before the conference started, Google announced it had rebranded its Google Research to Google AI. That should give you some idea of its overall direction. It also announced the official version of its embedded smart operating system, Android Things 1.0.
CEO Sundar Pichai kicked things off by discussing how AI helps everyone, especially improving health care diagnoses and predictions and accessibility.
Google Assistant
Google's competitor to Amazon Echo is now two years old; even younger if you start counting from when the first hardware product, Google Home, became available. This year, it gets a slew of new capabilities, a lot of them this summer:
- It can speak in six new voices, including John Legend
- In the future, it might converse more like we do thanks to Duplex
- The ability to perform two actions on a single command and continued conversation
- And it can train your kids to be more polite
- LG has embedded it in some of its TVs
- YouTube will be coming to Smart Displays
- You can now fully customize Google Routines
- On phones, you can now order pickup and lots more
- JBL Link Bar builds Android and Google Assistant into a soundbar
- You no longer need to "ask" Whirlpool appliances
- Forget smart speakers, now use Smart Displays
- Or heck, six ways Google Assistant just got better
Android P
Google released the developer preview of Android P in March, but a lot can change in a few months. Today we saw the official update of Android P, along with some new features:
- Adaptive battery to improve life
- AI-driven auto brightness, Adaptive Brightness
- App Actions predict your next task
- New system navigation for multitasking and one-handed use, using gestures and vertical controls
- And Google wants to help with your Digital Wellbeing, delivering the stats on your screentime and moreto help fight your phone addiction.
To help drive machine-learning use in applications, Google rolled out ML Kit. You can install the beta right now. And not just on Google's phones, on the others too.
Google apps
Here are the enhancements you'll be seeing in its mobile apps:
- Maps texts ETAs
- And Maps does tons more
- Gmail will now autocomplete your entire email
- Photos will suggest actions for you to perform with photos and more
- A Google News overhaul incorporates AI everywhere for better, more well-rounded delivery
- Google Lens comes to the camera apps on a bunch of non-Google phones, adds smart text selection and more
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.