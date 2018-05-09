CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Duplex, Android P and Assistant: Everything important from Google I/O

From Gmail that writes itself to an Assistant that may pass the Turing test, Google I/O brought us a ton of enhancements to its products, almost all due to its AI and machine learning efforts.

Microsoft Build 2018 started yesterday and is still ongoing, but now Google's competing for your future attention with its own annual Google I/O developers conference. Unlike the hardware-centric announcements of last October, I/O focuses mostly on software and how to to get the most out of those devices.

Before the conference started, Google announced it had rebranded its Google Research to Google AI. That should give you some idea of its overall direction. It also announced the official version of its embedded smart operating system, Android Things 1.0.

CEO Sundar Pichai kicked things off by discussing how AI helps everyone, especially improving health care diagnoses and predictions and accessibility

Now Playing: Watch this: Robot or human? Google Assistant will leave you guessing
4:25

Google Assistant

Google's competitor to Amazon Echo is now two years old; even younger if you start counting from when the first hardware product, Google Home, became available. This year, it gets a slew of new capabilities, a lot of them this summer:

Android P

Google released the developer preview of Android P in March, but a lot can change in a few months. Today we saw the official update of Android P, along with some new features:

To help drive machine-learning use in applications, Google rolled out ML Kit. You can install the beta right now. And not just on Google's phones, on the others too. 

Google apps

Here are the enhancements you'll be seeing in its mobile apps:

Google I/O 2018
Next Article: Here's what to expect at Google I/O 2018