DuckDuckGo hits 30M daily searches as more people flock toward privacy

The anonymous search engine grows as people are more and more concerned about online privacy.

DuckDuckGo's homepage.

DuckDuckGo now runs 30 million private searches a day.

The privacy-focused search engine on Thursday said in a tweet that "it took us seven years to reach 10 million private searches in one day, then another two years to hit 20 million, and now less than a year later we're at 30 million! Thank you all. #ComeToTheDuckSide."

Founded in 2008, DuckDuckGo lets users search online anonymously. It doesn't collect or share your personal information, and by default, it doesn't use cookies to recognize your browser.

Online privacy is a growing concern among many people -- and lawmakers -- following a string of privacy related scandals this year. Facebook said in September that 30 million accounts were compromised after a long year of data breach news involving the company since Cambridge Analytica. In September Google reportedly faced an investigation for tracking users' location without consent.

DuckDuckGo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on its milestone.  

