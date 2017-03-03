Disney releases the quackin' with awesome 'DuckTales' trailer

Disney fans, good news: It's time to quack up.

The first trailer for the Disney XD reboot of "DuckTales," which was many a kid's favorite cartoon in the late '80s to early '90s, came out Thursday. It's reassuringly great -- a treat for those who are always afraid a reboot could wreck treasured memories.

The clip slyly plays off the show's long absence, with Scrooge McDuck's great-nephews -- Huey, Dewey and Louie -- getting right in their rich uncle's face, shouting, "You used to be a big deal!" and "Whatever happened to you?" Guess what, boys? We're about to find out.

Scrooge is smoothly voiced by David Tennant (of "Doctor Who" and "Broadchurch," plus numerous other smart offerings), and he's about to take the three ducklings (voiced by Bobby Moynihan, Ben Schwartz and Danny Pudi) on a whirlwind of international adventure. Intrepid pilot Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett) is back too, and it doesn't look like his flying skills have improved over the years.

Disney XD promises "DuckTales" will return this summer, though there's no exact premiere date yet. Take it from us, Scrooge, you're still a big deal.