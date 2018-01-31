CNET también está disponible en español.

DTS Play-Fi now does TV streaming

The multiroom system now lets you stream audio in sync with your TV.

If you have Play-Fi speakers, such as the Klipsch RSB-8, you'll now be able to stream TV around the house in sync with the video.

DTS' Play-Fi whole-house audio system is now capable of TV audio streaming with synchronized video on select products, the company announced on Tuesday.

Play-Fi has had the ability to stream audio from a 3.5mm-connected device for many years, but this is the first time we've been able to adjust lip-sync within the app. Previously there was a significant lag between audio and video.

The compatible devices include:  

DTS says the update to enable lip-synch is available now, and more partners will incorporate this feature into their Play-Fi-enabled products in 2018.

Play-Fi is one of the main competitors to Sonos and Bose when it comes to multiroom audio, with support from over 20 brands and streaming via services such as Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and Tidal.

